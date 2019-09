Photo: Jacob Kupferman (Getty)

Well, it looks like we have at least part of the answer to the question of what exactly is wrong with Cam Newton. His foot is all jacked up, and will remain so for an indeterminate period of time:



Newton certainly hasn’t looked like himself through the first two games of the season, but most of the concerns about his health had to do with his surgically repaired right shoulder. With news of this foot injury it seems that Newton, like a bunch of other good veteran quarterbacks, is falling apart.