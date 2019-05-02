Photo: Sarah Stier (Getty)

Nets All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession Thursday when security types at LaGuardia Airport in New York discovered a stash Russell had hidden in a secret compartment of a container disguised as an Arizona Iced Tea can. This is not something that anyone should give a shit about, least of all airport security and law enforcement. But since they still do, now Russell’s employers have to pretend to:

For those who are curious, a certain anonymous Deadspin blogger helpfully shared this image of one of these secret stash cans, which I am told is “insulated” and “weighted’ and “good as hell.”

Photo: GMG (NO ONE YOU KNOW)

Russell was reportedly on his way to Louisville, Kentucky, and evidently felt he needed to bring along a small quantity of primo reefer for the journey. I suppose it’s good for him that his high-tech spy-gear tea can was discovered on the New York end of the trip: The website norml.org says possession of less than eight ounces of marijuana is punishable in Kentucky by a $250 fine and a ridiculous 45 days in jail; the website Kush Tourism confirms my sense that this punishment qualifies as “stiff.” In Russell’s case, ESPN says he was “summoned for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and later released.” Whew.



You just wonder whether Russell knows you can’t even take an actual real can of Arizona Iced Tea through airport security. Should’ve had the secret compartment in his neck pillow.