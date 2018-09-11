Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion blasted a 422-foot, 108-mph dinger off helpless Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning of tonight’s game. The dong was towering and impressive, but the sound Encarnacion’s bat made as it connected with the ball is the main attraction of this highlight.

It really is a beautiful crack, the kind you want to hear over and over and over and over and over and over and over again until you’ve gone insane from its perfection. We’ve lovingly obliged you with this 10-minute video of Encarnacion’s perfect crack on repeat:

You’re welcome.