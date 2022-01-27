Hey, Bills fans, I know life sucks and everything hurts right now, but it’ll get better. There’s always next year is something Cubs fans tell themselves after their team is mathematically eliminated in August, so don’t tell yourselves that. Tell yourselves that you have one of the best young QBs in the game and turn “13 seconds” into a rallying cry and stop actually crying.



Also, who says 13 seconds isn’t a lot of time? Never mind the 99 percent of football fans who saw Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis embracing and Allen’s dad celebrating and thought, “This is over. They didn’t leave Patrick Mahomes enough time.”

I’ve seen crazier things happen in less time. You can do SO much in 13 seconds. Hell, I bet you read the headline of this article and called me an asshole in your head in less than 13 seconds.

What else can happen in 13 seconds? C’mon, help me out guys. Buffalo fans need a pick-me-up, and there are plenty of examples, like …