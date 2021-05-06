Caitlyn Jenner is a hypocritical trans athlete who wants to ‘build a wall’ — and isn’t preaching what she’s practiced

Caitlyn Jenner tees off the 5th hole during the Pro-Am as a preview for the 2016 ANA Inspiration Championship at the Mission Hills Country Club on March 30, 2016 in Rancho Mirage, California

Image : Getty Images

It’s funny how “forgetful” people can get. But that’s what’s so great about the Internet — it always remembers.



Advertisement

If you haven’t heard, California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has been in the news for wearing her pandering pants and dancing shoes for saying how she feels it’s sooo unfair for transgender girls and women to compete in female sports.



“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said recently.



This year alone, at least five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders that limit medical care for transgender youths and what sports they can play.



But, here’s the plot twist. Jenner used to play golf…with women.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

In 2016, Jenner played in the women’s Pro-Am ANA Inspiration golf tournament at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. According to a 2016 story from the New York Daily News, “Caitlyn is somewhat new to women’s golf, that doesn’t make her an amateur. Prior to transitioning into a woman, Jenner had been an avid golfer for the past 15 years.”

“Caitlyn has vowed she will attend, and wants to represent, ladies at the event,” sources told the News. “She has a strong handicap and is obviously a natural born competitor,” the tabloid was told. “This event is a perfect way to make her announcement to the world that she is on the golf course as a woman and wants to be treated that way.”



Advertisement

But, wait. It gets even better. A year before Jenner played in the tournament, she controversially received the ESPY for the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.



“Trans people deserve something vital: They deserve your respect,” Jenner said. “If you want to call me names, make jokes, doubt my intentions, go ahead — because the reality is, I can take it,” she said. “But for the thousands of kids out there, coming to terms with being true to who they are, they shouldn’t have to take it.”



Advertisement

Whew, talk about a pivot.



So if you’re wondering about Jenner’s current politics, she’s running plays straight from the Trump playbook. Her team includes Tony Fabrizio (Trump’s top pollster in 2016 and 2020), Steven Cheung (a former Trump White House and campaign communications hand), and Brad Parscale (Trump’s former campaign manager).

Advertisement

“I am all for the wall. I would secure the wall. We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a secure wall,” said Jenner.

Advertisement

“I am for securing this state. I am pro-law enforcement. I am pro-border protection, OK? ICE, pro-ICE We need these people, and they do a wonderful job.”



After winning the men’s decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympic Games, Jenner was deemed “an all-American hero.” And with the political ideologies Jenner believes in, 45 years later, she — ironically — still serves as a beacon of hope for millions of Americans that want this country to continue to be what it’s always been: intolerant.

