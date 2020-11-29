Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Can someone, anyone, guard Tyreek Hill?

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:tyreek hill
tyreek hillKansas City Chiefspatrick mahomesTampa Bay Buccaneerssingle-game receiving record
KC’s Tyreek Hill is on-pace to break the single-game receiving yards record today against the Bucs.
Tampa Bay is trying, they really are.

The Chiefs scored 17 points in the first quarter thanks in large part to the combination of Patrick Mahomes’ arm and Tyreek Hill’s speed.

As long as Hill remains in single coverage, why wouldn’t KC keep giving him the ball?

The first of three touchdowns came midway through the first quarter. Mahomes stepped back and launched one for 75 yards in a way no QB in the league can.

Minutes later, Hill caught a 45 yard dart against single coverage and ran it in for the score. The catch and run put Hill over 200 yards… still in the first quarter.

I will say, the backflip wasn’t spectacular. But at the rate this game is going, he’ll probably get to try again.

On the other sideline, Tom Brady got off to a rough start. He’s been even worse trying to emulate the deep ball Mahomes is showing off this afternoon.

After the first half, Hill scored his third TD of the game… No backflip attempt this time.

It’s worth noting that the single-game NFL record for receiving yards was recorded in 1989 when the Rams’ Flipper Anderson caught 15 receptions and went for 336 yards.

As I write in the third quarter, Hill currently has 261 yards.

Mahomes also has an eye-popping 420 yards at the half.

There’s still a lot of game to be played. But today’s matchup could already be one for the books. 

