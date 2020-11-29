Can someone, anyone, guard Tyreek Hill?

KC’s Tyreek Hill is on-pace to break the single-game receiving yards record today against the Bucs. Image : ( Getty Images )

T ampa Bay is trying, they really are.

The Chiefs scored 17 points in the first quarter thanks in large part to the combination of Patrick Mahomes’ arm and Tyreek Hill’s speed.



Advertisement

As long as Hill remains in single coverage, why wouldn’t KC keep giving him the ball?



The first of three touchdowns came midway through the first quarter. Mahomes stepped back and launched one for 75 yards in a way no QB in the league can.

Advertisement

Minutes later, Hill caught a 45 yard dart against single coverage and ran it in for the score. The catch and run put Hill over 200 yards… still in the first quarter.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

I will say, the backflip wasn’t spectacular. But at the rate this game is going, he’ll probably get to try again.

Advertisement

On the other sideline, Tom Brady got off to a rough start. He’s been even worse trying to emulate the deep ball Mahomes is showing off this afternoon.

Advertisement

After the first half, Hill scored his third TD of the game… No backflip attempt this time.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the single-game NFL record for receiving yards was recorded in 1989 when the Rams’ Flipper Anderson caught 15 receptions and went for 336 yards.

As I write in the third quarter, Hill currently has 261 yards.



Mahomes also has an eye-popping 420 yards at the half.



There’s still a lot of game to be played. But today’s matchup could already be one for the books.

