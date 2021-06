It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday, and today I’m trashing Mavs star Luka Dončić.



Lost in all those points he scored against the L.A. Clippers — he averaged 35.7 — is the fact that his team choked down a series where they won the first two games on the road.

Stop all the comparisons to Larry Bird already. Bird didn’t just score a lot, he won, too.