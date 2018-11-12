Brooklyn Nets small forward Caris LeVert, the leading scorer on one of the sneaky-fun teams in the NBA this year, likely just saw his season come to an end. Tonight against the Timberwolves, LeVert really messed up his right ankle when he came down awkwardly while trying to block a shot at the very end of the first half. He was taken off on a stretcher.

LeVert struggled with injuries to his left foot on multiple occasions in college, but the 24-year-old grew by leaps and bounds since getting drafted by the Nets in 2016. He seemed primed for a breakout year as a regular starter in his third season, and through his first 13 games, LeVert was averaging 19 points and 3.7 assists. We’ll update on his condition when word becomes available.