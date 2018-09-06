Here we have an example of the redemptive power of never giving up, from the Tajik Cup. After a defender for Lokomotiv Pamir booted a long clearance, FC Istiklol Dushanbe’s goalkeeper made the critical mistake of getting fancy with his interception, trying to turn and kick the ball across the middle of the pitch to a teammate. He accomplished neither, instead setting up a Lokomotiv attacker for what should have been the game-winning goal at the death. That led to this.
That’s as thrilling a final sequence as you’ll see all year, and it was all thanks to one dude trying desperately to make up for a horrible mistake.