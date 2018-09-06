Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here we have an example of the redemptive power of never giving up, from the Tajik Cup. After a defender for Lokomotiv Pamir booted a long clearance, FC Istiklol Dushanbe’s goalkeeper made the critical mistake of getting fancy with his interception, trying to turn and kick the ball across the middle of the pitch to a teammate. He accomplished neither, instead setting up a Lokomotiv attacker for what should have been the game-winning goal at the death. That led to this.



That’s as thrilling a final sequence as you’ll see all year, and it was all thanks to one dude trying desperately to make up for a horrible mistake.