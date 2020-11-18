Cats, Dogs, Balls and Pizza: Deadspin's NBA Draft Betting Preview

Zion went first last year ... who’s next? Image : ( Getty Images )

Ah, yet another strange oddity in the sports calendar during pandemic life.

Continuing the shortest offseason in league history, the NBA will move forward with its Draft tonight — a virtual one — only about a month before the new 72-game campaign starts. And nearly a half-year later from the usual June airdate.

Tonight’s activities figure to not just officially launch several promising basketball careers, but also trigger a flurry of zesty moves off the court that could involve some real marquee names. Just ask Chris Paul and Ricky Rubio (yes, he is one).

As important as anything, the Draft provides us with our first NBA action that we can get money down on since The Bubble. And similar to football (which we did well in), the opportunities are endless.

Being done virtually, there’s plenty of extra wrinkles to the betting menu in addition to the typical offerings for your standard draft prop bets. Who will the No. 1 draft pick hug first? Will he cry? Put the wrong team hat on? Be in the bathroom when his name is called? OK that last one isn’t available — but the others are. Let’s weed through ‘em all and decide on our wagers.

(odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag)