Golf

CBS invites you to tune in for the ‘Pebbel Beach Pro-Am’

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Illustration for article titled CBS invites you to tune in for the ‘Pebbel Beach Pro-Am’
Screenshot: CBS

CBS would like a mulligan on this one.

Right before Super Bowl LV on Sunday, the network aired a promo for its PGA Tour coverage, highlighting next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Or, as the teaser on the screen read, the AT&T PEBBEL BEACH PRO-AM.

The correct spelling of the elementary school word “Pebble” was seen on a board directly behind Phil Mickelson in the highlight package, but the mistake on the superimposed text slipped by everybody before the spot went to air… right at the start of the most-watched television program of the year.

We all make mistakes sometimes. Nobody’s above a typo. But we don’t usually wind up having them air on television in front of tens of millions of poeple. Uh… people. Dammit.

Copy editors are important. Even for television.

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

