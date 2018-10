Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lots of basketball happened tonight. Much of it was meaningless, or ridiculous, or both. This here is the basketball highlight of the night, though it happened during halftime:

No word on why this moment was filmed using my grandmother’s VHS camcorder from 1989. Pay close attention to what happens after the shot goes down, when our hero runs toward the Lakers bench to celebrate. Denied!