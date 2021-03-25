Celtics try to fix gaping wounds with a Band-Aid in Evan Fournier deal

Even Fournier isn’t going to solve the Celtics’ problems this season. Illustration : AP

The Celtics have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA this season. And now they are trying to fix their troubles by putting a Band-Aid on a serious wound.

The Celtics made a trade to receive Orlando guard Evan Fournier in exchange for two second-round picks, according to ESPN.

Fournier is averaging 19.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game this season. He’s only played in 26 games so far this year because of various injuries, but he has scored more than 20 points in four of his last five games.

While the Celtics have been ravaged by injuries this season, as well, their problems are far deeper than a few people missing some games. This team right now lacks the level of grit, and sense of urgency that it takes to be one of the best teams in the league. Secondly, their offense is way too predictable and easy to defend.



In the majority of their games, their offense has been relegated to a one-on-one showcase from Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. Granted both of these young players are extremely talented, but when you can load up a defense to stop two guys, it’s going to be hard for them to create good shots without any significant ball movement.



The Celtics are currently 21-23 on the season and hold the 8th spot in the East. Hopefully, for head coach Brad Stevens and Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, Fournier will be the piece that will help the Celtics figure it out.



However, I don’t see that happening unless this team makes some vital structural changes in its mentality. They are too talented to be battling for an 8th seed even with their injuries this season.



Usually, when you see teams like this underperforming, it has less to do with player availability and more to do with player mentality. I don’t see Fournier changing that for the Celtics this season.

