Photo: Iowa State

Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, the 2018 Big 12 champion, was found dead on a golf course Monday morning in Ames, Iowa. On Monday evening, Ames police announced the arrest of Collin Daniel Richards, who has been charged with first-degree murder.



Police responded to the Coldwater Links course at 10:24 a.m. on Monday in response to call about a golf bag with no one around. In a statement, Ames Police said Barquin Arozamena’s body was found “some distance away” and had been assaulted.

A native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, the 22-year-old Barquin Arozamena won the Big 12 title in April by three shots. She earned her third All-Big 12 Team selection, and was named Iowa State’s female athlete of the year. Ranked No. 69 in the world by Golfweek, she won the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship and played in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open. Barquin Arozamena finished her NCAA eligibility in the spring, but remained in school to complete her degree in civil engineering. She was set to graduate this fall.

Iowa State announced Barquin Arozamena’s death with a number of statements from coaches and administrators.