Chaos breaks out in NFL as three Titans test positive

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have both suspended in-person club activities following the discovery of eight positive COVID tests in the Titans organization.



A statement from the NFL says that three Titans players and five individuals in team personnel have tested positive for the virus. The Vikings, which lost to the Titans in a 31-30 thriller on Sunday, are now taking the proper precautions to limit the potential spread of the virus in their organization.

It was reported that the Titans will be shutting down their facility until Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Vikings said that they hadn’t received any positive test results from anyone in their organization.

Both teams are scheduled to play in Week 4, with the Titans hosting the Steelers who have said that they will proceed as planned until told otherwise. The Vikings are scheduled to travel to Houston to play the Texans.

The Texans have not released anything publicly about their plans regarding the game against the Vikings Sunday.

“There is no algorithm for postponing a game,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NBC News. “We will monitor and evaluate the situation on a day-by-day basis.”

Many around the football world have proposed that the league could make up the Steelers and Titans game in Week 7. The Titans have a bye that week and that was originally the week the Steelers were set to take on the Ravens, however both the Steelers and Ravens have byes the following week.

In the event of postponement, the NFL could play the Titans and Steelers game in Week 7 and push back the Steelers and Ravens game to Week 8, with the Ravens having their in Week 7.

Steelers and Titans’ bye would of course be this week.

The league will be forced to make a decision about this game soon.

This is a developing story.