After Philip Rivers drove his team 64 yards down the field, the Los Angeles Chargers set up for a game-winning field goal attempt on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-yard line. Mike Badgley had missed a field goal earlier in the game, but that was from 52 yards. The 39-yard attempt he was preparing for would theoretically go a bit more smoothly than the last one.

Unfortunately, nerves got the better of Badgley and he hooked the kick wide left. No matter for the 23-year-old—the Steelers luckily jumped the snap count and were penalized for being offsides. Badgley then set up for a 34-yard attempt, and things went even worse this time as his kick was blocked and the Steelers recovered the ball. But, the result was cancelled out by another offsides call. Badgley set up for a third attempt—this time from 29 yards—and wouldn’t you know it, he finally made the game-winning kick. Oh, and the Steelers jumped offsides again.

