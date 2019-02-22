Charles Barkley normally uses his spot on TNT’s Inside the NBA to get into extraordinarily dumb arguments with Shaq, but in yesterday’s edition, he tried out some jokes about the case of Jussie Smollett, the actor who allegedly set up a hate crime on himself because he wasn’t happy with his salary on the show Empire. His routine for the Rockets-Lakers halftime show left Shaq a phlegmy, snorty mess, while Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith did their best to not break character.

“Jussie, you wasted all that damn time and money,” said Barkley, a man who can speak from experience when it comes to dumb crimes. “You know what you should’ve did? Just went up in Liam Neeson’s neighborhood. Would’ve solved all your damn problems.” Yow!

Later, Smith discussed how the Pelicans would handle Anthony Davis and his shoulder injury. Barkley saw the opportunity and pounced. Then the production crew showed a little graphic they put together.

Seriously, a check? It has your name on it, man.

