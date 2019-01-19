Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the 93rd minute of the match between Charlton Athletic and Accrington Stanley, the linesman awarded a penalty to Charlton after a shot from midfielder Ben Reeves ricocheted off the hand of a defender in the penalty box. Karlan Grant calmly scored from the spot and the players were understandably jubilant over their late 1-0 victory.

Some local supporters even got in on the celebrations, invading the pitch to jump along in glee with their team’s players. One fan in particular got a little overexcited and lost his footing while running towards the mob of people. As he slipped, his legs naturally flew upwards and hit Arsenal loanee Krystian Bielik right in the dick and balls.

Fortunately, most of the writhing Bielik did appear to be theatrics as he got up just fine moments after the point of contact.