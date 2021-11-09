Stephen Curry had one of those nights on Monday inside Chase Center against the Atlanta Hawks. You know, one of those nights where you start off hot and just get hotter as the game flows along until you look up and you’ve dropped 50 on fools. Yeah, me neither. But that’s precisely the kind of night Curry had against the Hawks, becoming the oldest player (33) in NBA history to post a 50-10 game, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain, who did it at age 31. Two-time WNBA champion and CBS/TNT analyst Candace Parker called her shot on Curry before he made it happen.

Curry came close to making this night even more remarkable, falling three rebounds shy of a triple-double. Steph is pulling up on another record, though, registering his fourth 50-point game at the age of 32 or older. Only Michael Jordan has more with five.

Chef Curry was so on against the Hawks that the opposing broadcasters got upset at the notion of him going for the big 5-0. Atlanta’s play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun took great exception to Curry going after that 50th point in a game they were leading by 20-plus points. Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins tried to give a player’s perspective, but Rathbun wasn’t trying to hear that.

It really is amazing how so many grown-ass men get all up in their feelings like Drake over something like this. Russell Westbrook recently got upset with Darius Bazley of the OKC Thunder for taking a dunk with 1.5 seconds remaining of a game that OKC clearly had in hand. If the Hawks didn’t want Steph dropping 50 on their domes, then they should’ve figured out a way to stop or slow him down. The tirade Rathbun went on was bush league and pitiful. Everyone playing on that court is a professional. The Hawks were more than welcomed to defend against what Curry subjected them to all night.

The Warriors, led by Curry, are taking their pound of flesh out of the league early in the season. They’ve been hearing all the talk about them being done, and folks questioning Curry’s ability. All those receipts have been stashed away in the underwear drawer, and now the Warriors (9-1) are pulling them out and cashing them in on everybody’s asses around the NBA.

It was a memorable and historic night for Steph, but we know that isn’t the end game. This Warriors organization is looking to get back to the top after two down years filled with injuries and uncertainty. It certainly looks like Golden State is on their way as they currently have the best record in the NBA. I mean, who saw this coming? It truly is impressive.