Chris Bosh introduced his adorable children to MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow during Monday night’s Wizards-Knicks preseason game. These are some seriously cute children. Haarlow, thinking fast, asked Bosh’s teeny son Jackson whether he will grow up to be a baller. It turns out innocent young Jackson is still unburdened by any knowledge of The Way Of The Baller:

Go and be free of the burdens of Ballerhood while you still can, sweet young Jackson.