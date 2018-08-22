Photo: Eric Gay (AP)

Texans defensive end Christian Covington is not a particularly handsome man. He’s not an ugly man, either, just an average-looking one. Still, as unremarkable as Covington’s face may be, he does not resemble the creepy, poorly rendered avatar the folks at EA assigned him in Madden 19, as he has discovered today much to his disappointment:

Somehow Video Game Covington is even grosser than that offensive lineman’s rotisserie thigh from the other day. The man deserves an official apology and a five-point boost to all his stats by the end of the week.