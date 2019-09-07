Screenshot: ABC

In the second quarter of Cincinnati’s game against Ohio State, Bearcats safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the field and appeared to shake uncontrollably, forcing him to be carted off the field. McDonald was conscious and got up on his feet before exiting the game, but video of the play (which ABC did not show replays of) is still very scary.

McDonald, a transfer from Alabama, has a history of seizures, his mother told sideline reporter Allison Williams. During the National Championship Game in 2018, he collapsed on the sideline and had to be stretchered away. We’ll update on his condition as more news becomes available.



Update (3:23 p.m. ET): ESPN is reporting that McDonald was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but was alert and walking with assistance in the locker room.