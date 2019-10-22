Clandestine College Locker Room Videos Taken Of Visiting Women Athletes, Uploaded To World's Largest Porn Site

A secret video camera in a men’s soccer locker room at Division II Limestone College recorded clandestine video of the members of at least five visiting women’s sports teams over the course of about a year, according to police in Gaffney, South Carolina. The videos were discovered after they were recently uploaded to Pornhub, the world’s largest porn site, and found there earlier this month.



Police described the video operation, which recorded five women’s teams visiting the small Christian school between September 2012 and October 2013, to local news outlets last week. WSPA-TV in Spartanburg reported that the videos were uploaded to Pornhub “about two months ago ”; apparently a concerned parent of an athlete at another school learned of the videos and spoke up, and the information was forwarded along to Limestone College. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, former members of a Bellarmine University women’s team were told they’d been recorded showering and changing after an away athletic event at Limestone; the other four schools have not yet been reported.



Detective Brian Blanton of the Gaffney P olice D epartment says the videos show a “distant camera angle” of athletes “changing, showering” and conversing in the locker room. The camera appears to have recorded from a sink in the locker room, and police believe it was planted by someone who was not a Limestone student. According to the Courier-Journal report, police have identified a “person of interest” who was “associated with the school at the time.” WYFF reports that the videos were removed from Pornhub over October 16 and 17, after the site was notified of the non-consensual content.

Limestone noted that this type of incident is “uncommon on our campus,” which is the least encouraging boast in the world after it has been discovered that someone operated a secret porn camera in one of your locker rooms for more than a year. Bellarmine University said in a statement that they are “angry and horrified that our former student-athletes were the victims of this despicable crime.”

