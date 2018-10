Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

When you’re Steph Curry, and there’s no shot available in the normal course of a basketball game that you can’t make with your eyes closed, eventually you reach a point where you need to invent strange and avant-garde forms in order to feel alive. This is the weird outer realm of galactic-brain shot-making:

Shine on, you crazy diamond.

UPDATE: And now Steph is going absolutely nuts on the Wizards.