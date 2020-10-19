Cleveland gets the Browns beat out of ’em, Packers get smacked with their cheeseheads, and is Adam Gase calling in plays from a bar?

An imposing Steelers defense plays pattycake with Baker Mayfield’s skull. Photo : ( Getty Images )

NFL football is still underway, despite multiple COVID-19 scares that have endangered the season over the past few weeks.

This Sunday marked a rare occurrence for the league where no new positive COVID test results were reported.

As usual, we are here to break down the most noteworthy games of the weekend across the NFL, but now we are adding a new twist.

Let’s get into it.

Browns vs. Steelers

The Browns got whooped worse than Bronny James after smoking that loud pack on his Instagram story. The Steelers straight up punked Cleveland and left the 4-1 Browns looking like they forgot how to play football. Baker Mayfield was sacked nearly as many times as his Progressive commercials aired and threw two costly interceptions that put the game out of reach early. Mayfield was later benched for Case Keenum in the third quarter. Pittsburgh is now 5-0 for the first time since 1978, and they look like one of the most complete teams in the AFC. If the Steelers defense continues to make plays like they did today in conjunction with production from Chase Claypool, James Conner, and James Washington on offense, this team could be scary come playoff time.

Texans vs. Titans

This was arguably the most compelling game of the day. Coming off a short week, the Titans seemed to redirect that energy they were using to allegedly break COVID protocols to break the will of the Texans in overtime. Reigning rushing champion Derrick Henry was a beast, accounting for 264 total yards and two touchdowns. King Henry averaged nearly 10 yards per carry against Houston and it was obvious in overtime that no one wanted the problems that come with trying to tackle a 6-foot-4, 240-pound man coming at them full speed. Romeo Crennel, Houston’s interim coach, will take some heat for going for two late in the game instead of kicking the extra point to go up eight but honestly, I can live with putting the game in Deshaun Watson’s hands to win it for you in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Watson couldn’t come through and the Texans continue to take more Ls than DJ Akademiks.

Bengals vs. Colts

The Colts somehow managed to erase a 21-point lead and win this game. Philip Rivers threw for 3 touchdowns and 371 yards as Indy moved to 4-2 on the season. Joe Burrow wasn’t bad on Sunday, throwing for 313 yards, but he’ll learn that when you play for an organization as deplorable as Cincinnati, your leads are about as safe as Hillary Clinton’s in 2016. Burrow is going to have to ball out for this team to be successful. It’s that simple. Once the Colts can get their defensive leader Darius Leonard back in the mix they will be a dangerous team in the AFC.

Packers vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Packers down. In a full-team effort, Tampa slapped Green Bay the way you slap your homeboy that walks into your crib wearing new Jordans when he still owes you money. Aaron Rodgers was pitiful on Sunday. Mr. Discount Double-Check put his performance on layaway in Tampa yesterday throwing for only 160 yards and 2 picks while producing a passer rating of 35.4. The Buccaneers defense stifled one of the league’s best offenses and Brady finally had the offense in sync for an entire game. It was a very impressive performance from Tampa Bay as it took hold of the top spot in the NFC South. I expect Green Bay to bounce back and continue to play like one of the best teams in the NFC again throughout the season.