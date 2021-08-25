Actions have consequences.



Cole Beasley got sent home from practice on Tuesday and will be kept away from the practice facility for five days after being exposed to a trainer who tested positive for COVID.

Beasley was one of four Buffalo Bills players who were sent home along with fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler.

All four players tested negative for COVID.



Beasley and the other three players were designated as close contacts. Even though the trainer who tested positive is fully vaccinated, the players who were in contact with the trainer must miss these five days of work because they are unvaccinated. Out of precaution, the NFL has different guidelines for players who are unvaccinated versus players who are vaccinated.



Vaccinated players receive more freedom on road trips, and are tested less frequently than unvaccinated players. In large part, vaccinated players live a life in the NFL that’s more similar to normal while unvaccinated players are under strict protocols.



Beasley has been in the news for months over his stance about the vaccine. In addition to Beasley being unvaccinated, he’s also been critical of the NFL’s vaccine policy that has been put in place to make players safer.

Beasley has said that he’s “pro-choice” when it comes to the vaccine but the fact of the matter is that stance just isn’t good enough anymore.



The Delta variant and other mutations of COVID are grabbing the country by its neck and endangering many individuals. Hospitals are running out of space, children are becoming more infected and the virus continues to mutate. Multiple statistics show that people are safer with the vaccine than without it.



So Beasley getting in front of a camera and spewing this nonsense will only make people in this country less safe.



Beasley made his bed now he has to lay in it for five days.

