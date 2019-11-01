The A.V. Club
Deadspin
Gizmodo
Jalopnik
Jezebel
Kotaku
Lifehacker
The Root
The Takeout
Clickhole
The Onion
The Inventory
Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Latest
The Concourse
drew magary
NFL
MLB
Video
Video
Deadspin
2019
College Athletes Finally Will Be Compensated For Commercial Use Of Their Likeness
Deadspin Staff
Today 1:20PM
•
Filed to:
NCAA
11.2K
1
The NCAA takes a step towards ending shamateurism in college sports.
Advertisement
Share This Story
Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Advertisement