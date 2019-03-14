The Eastern Washington Eagles are headed to their first Big Sky championship game in over 30 years thanks to a clever play involving a butt. Trailing by a point with 4.6 seconds left in Wednesday’s semifinal against two-seed Northern Colorado, freshman point guard Jessica McDowell-White had to inbound the ball on the baseline. So she simply bounced it off her opponent’s rear and hit a game-winning and-1.



Here’s another angle:

Eastern Washington is now one win away from its second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. May the Eagles close out the conference title game with a buzzer-beating three-pointer bounced off someone’s head.