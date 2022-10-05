

I think we’re going to need to redefine what is a lost program. For example, if Virginia Tech returns to the form that Frank Beamer consistently had them at, would they be back? I ask because schools that were trying to get back this year are disappearing like Spider-Man in Infinity War. (I can’t remember if Marty McFly ever disappeared in a Back to the Future movie, so if that’s a more apt reference, use that one.)



I didn’t realize this until Troy Aikman pointed it out, but during his time as a Bruin, UCLA was the No.1 team in the country (and I’m sure other times as well). They didn’t win the national championship or anything, so does that count? I guess you’ll have to read on to see because a couple of the McFly candidates took L’s this weekend, and even though Washington and Florida State could still run the slate, if you watched their games, you know that’s unlikely to be the case.

So let’s see who’s still hanging around the outside of the Back bar, hoping a friend, or a string of luck, will gain them entrance.