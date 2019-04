Dom Cosentino is now the NFL commissioner… in this video we made. Join me and Dom in Commissioner for a Day, the show that gives one Deadspin staffer unlimited power to change one rule in a sport of their choice.

In this video, Dom decides to change the NFL rules to make a kickoff through the uprights worth one point. Despite initially seeming “too Canadian,” he eventually convinced me in how weird and cool this rule would be. Enjoy!