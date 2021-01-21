Conor McGregor being sued by woman who accused him of sexual assault is latest in string of lowlights

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy, lawsuits, sexual assault allegations, or terrible suits. Image : Getty Images

He’s commanding in the octagon, but polarizing in real life. He’s also breakable and heavily flawed. And now, Conor McGregor is being sued by the woman who accused him of sexual assault back in 2018.



According to the New York Times, McGregor is being sued for more than two million Euros in a report uncovered by the Irish Independent, who first broke the story yesterday. The Independent received a statement from a McGregor spokesperson, Karen K. Kessler, denying any wrongdoing:

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected.”

General UFC promotion suggests, at least to casual observers, that McGregor is invincible. As great as he’s been in the octagon for the duration of his UFC career, he’s not only demonstrated imperfections during combat, but he’s also endured his share of troubles and questionable activity away from the octagon. It’s worth revisiting ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier this weekend, whom casual observers are overlooking as a legit contender to the Notorious one.

Innocent until proven guilty, yes, but trouble has haunted McGregor for several years.