Conor McGregor still hasn’t decided on his next fight, but in the meantime he’s won an exhibition bout against an old guy who was just trying to have a pint.



TMZ has acquired surveillance footage from April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, when McGregor showed up to buy patrons a round of his own whiskey. When the MMA fighter set an empty glass in front of the victim, he pushed it away. The same thing happened a second time. TMZ’s video skips to a few minutes later, when McGregor tried to get a chant or cheer going. Something then provoked him to take a shot at the old man’s head when he wasn’t paying attention.

The bloke absorbed the punch and stayed on his stool. Tough.

According to TMZ, police opened an investigation the month of the punch, but didn’t make any arrests. This morning, police say they are still investigating.

If that guy didn’t want Conor’s whiskey, it probably isn’t very good.

