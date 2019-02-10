Cops: Alabama Student Made False Bomb Threat In Order To Stop LSU-Florida Game So His Friend Wouldn't Lose Bet

Alabama freshman Connor Bruce Croll was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Sunday morning after cops say he called in a false bomb threat to LSU’ s Tiger Stadium. According to the police, Croll did so because he wanted to get the game canceled and save his friend a bunch of money.



Croll is being held in Tuscaloosa County jail pending charges after being listed as a fugitive from justice, per Tuscaloosa News. An Alabama spokesperson told the News, “Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.” He will likely be charged in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana news station WBRZ obtained a police affidavit, in which Croll allegedly admits to making the threat because “his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet.” A spokesperson for LSU provided a few details from the “multi-agency investigation” that kicked off once the threat was made. An “immediate sweep of the stadium” and a trace of the call led to “the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter.”