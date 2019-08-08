Resident beer aficionado and self-important All-Pro voter Peter King joined Dan Patrick on his show earlier today to discuss the usual slate of topics that Football Knowers are often brought on to discuss. In the middle of talking about Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout with the Cowboys, King had to cut the call short as a result of getting pulled over by one of New York’s finest. While Patrick offered to help King talk his way out of any trouble, the NBC Sports writer had already hung up to deal with the cop.



As they waited for King to call back, Patrick and the Danettes placed a bet on whether the writer was going to get a ticket or not. Sadly, King did not have enough star power, nor was “calling Dan Patrick” a good enough excuse, to get out of his violation.

Maybe he would have had more luck name-dropping Drew Magary.