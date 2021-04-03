Could ‘Coors Cat’ find itself going from the alley to the front office?

Faster, pussycat! Screenshot : Twitter: Colorado Rockies

Rockies fans have been looking for something to be excited about since the Nolan Arenado trade, and now they have it.

Advertisement

The cat, which ran onto the field during Friday night’s game, an 11-6 Colorado loss to the Dodgers, escaped from the security forces that took it off the outfield grass, running away free on the stadium’s service level, according to an update from the Rockies’ Twitter feed, which is the best thing about the franchise.

Meanwhile, overnight, a better view emerged of how Coors Cat — aka Silver Bullet — got itself onto the field.

Now that the cat is freely roaming around the stadium again, finding scraps of food to munch on and maybe the occasional rodent, it’s only a matter of time before Coors Cat finds the spot where it truly belongs: the general manager’s office.

We already know that a potato would be a better football coach than Adam Gase. Is there any doubt that Coors Cat would run the Rockies better than Jeff Bridich? You can’t possibly imagine a cat trading a franchise player *and* including $51 million to make the deal happen, can you?

Of course not. Or, in this case, of Coors not.