Dak Prescott is finally joining the pickleball phenomenon

Pickleball has become one of the biggest recreational sports in the mainstream over the past few years. It’s become so popular that numerous celebrities and pro athletes are joining and investing in the “niche” sport after seeing its growth potential. Last month, Prescott finally joined the cool kids partnering with “Dude Perfect,” investing in the Frisco Pandas pickleball team.



While Prescott regrets not joining the pickleball fun earlier, it’s better late than never. His name is added to those like LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Draymond Green, Drew Brees, and others already in on the pickleball investment craze. They all stumbled across the sport gaining popularity when looking to diversify their investment portfolios.

It would be funny in an ironic way if Dak’s pickleball team became more successful on the court than his football team, the Dallas Cowboys, are on the gridiron. Prescott has talked about winning championships, but it would be freaking awesome if his pickleball franchise did it before his NFL franchise could, with him leading the way.

Of course, when you buy into any business, you want to make a profit. If Prescott can make even a small fraction of what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has over the years, then it’ll be one of the best investments of his life.



