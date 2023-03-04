A primer on which athletes could fight in the next Creed movie

The Creed and Rocky franchises have not only felt like an expanding cloth weaving through the sports zeitgeist for nearly 50 years. Beyond its cultural footprint, its nine installments have launched or sunk the burgeoning acting careers of several retired and active athletes. From former Raiders linebacker Carl Weathers to Mr. T, Antonio Tarver, Tony Bellew, Florian Munteanu, Hulk Hogan, and Tommy Morrison , its antagonists have typically originated in the sports realm. Even Andre Ward briefly appeared in the first two Creeds.

However, Adonis Creed’s foil in Creed III will be a Yale School of Drama grad in Jonathan Major (pictured). As soon as the press tour and marketing for Creed III wraps though, the Hollywood beat will yearn for more and discussions will begin around a potential Creed IV script. For any athletes looking to broaden their horizons in the near future, now is the time to begin contacting their agents. Creed is the franchise to latch onto for neophyte actors with a background in pro sports and if its casting directors return to scouring the sports landscape, I’ve got your primer on who’s got next.