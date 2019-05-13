Photo: Christopher Lee (Getty)

Zafar Iqbar, a doctor on staff at Premier League club Crystal Palace, was taking two of his kids to Palace’s home match against Bournemouth on Sunday when he says a three-year-old child, walking nearby alongside his father, shouted a racist slur at Iqbar and his children.

Iqbar’s relayed his account of events on Twitter:

Palace later released a statement saying they “utterly deplored the racist comments made to our club doctor,” and that “this disgraceful incident shows that the scourge of racism remains in our society.”

On a happier note, Iqbar was able to take his kids—who were attending their first ever home Crystal Palace match—out onto the pitch after the match:

Advertisement

[AP]