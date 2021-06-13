Dallas product Kyler Murray speaks truth about ‘America’s Team’: ‘They were ass’

You might be interested to know that Kyler Murray has never been a Dallas Cowboys fan. Image : Sports Illustrated

Kyler Murray grew up around Dallas, but don’t mistake him for a Cowboy fan.



He was born in Bedford, Texas, and attended Allen High School, about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas. At Allen, he won three straight state titles, earned Gatorade player of the year honors, and finished his high school career with a perfect 42-0 record. Not bad. He was also a pretty good baseball player, but that’s for another time.



While Murray was filling up his youth trophy case, the Cowboys were exiting the playoffs early or missing them entirely. I mean, the last time Dallas made the NFC conference championship game was 1996, a year before Murray was born!



Who would want to root for that? Not a young Murray.



In a recent interview, the former Texas resident was asked if he was a ’Boys fan growing up.



“Fuck no.” He responded. “They were always ass.”



There’s really nothing more to say.

In the clip, Murray didn’t say who his favorite team was. But detesting the Cowboys is a fan group of its own. So welcome, Kyler.

As hilarious as this comment is, though, it’ll also give Cowboy fans another excuse to complain. Joy. I don’t want to check, but Skip Bayless has probably said something by now. If he hasn’t, he’ll save it for the A.M. show.



But Murray will actually get a chance to play the Cowboys twice this year. Arizona will travel to Jerry World for a Week 17 matchup in the regular season. They’ll also host the Cowboys in the preseason. I know, that one doesn’t really count. But expect the QB beef to be re-hashed sometime before both games.

