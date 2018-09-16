A 10-yard fourth-down scramble from Cam Newton led to a brutal head-to-head collision and an ejection for Falcons safety Damontae Kazee in the second quarter of today’s Panthers-Falcons game. Newton slid down at the end of his run and took a straight-on helmet-to-helmet hit from the Falcons defender while already on the ground. Newton, however, did not miss any plays, and proceeded to engineer a touchdown drive.

Though sometimes in these situations it’s hard for a defensive player to will himself not to make a hit, this was a blatantly dirty play from Kazee, and he could very well face further discipline from the league.