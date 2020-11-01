Dan Mullen uses Star Wars character to show once again that he isn’t fit to run a college football program

Florida coach Dan Mullen, dressed as a fictional character who famously killed children. Screenshot :



Dan Mullen has been doing the most all of 2020.

So when the Florida Head Coach pulled up to his postgame press conference dressed as Darth Vader in celebration of Halloween, I honestly wasn’t that surprised.

It didn’t shock me that a coach who is oblivious to any level of context, pulled up looking like a ten-year-old trick or treater after his team was on a nearly three-week COVID hiatus and was just in the middle of a brawl that resulted in three players getting ejected in yesterday’s game against Missouri.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the fun of Halloween. But when it’s clear that the last month has put your season on the rails due to your inability to control your team from registering nearly 40 positive tests, I think it might be time to start taking your job seriously.

Maybe it’s just me, but professionalism should probably be of the utmost importance for Mullen, especially when you got some of your players throwing punches at guys … with their helmets on.

If that’s not the definition of hustling backwards, I don’t know what is.

What makes it even worse is that Mullen was recorded pumping up the crowd after the fight had been resolved, almost as if he was proud of what just happened and wanted the crowd to take part in whatever nonsense that was on the field.

Don’t forget, this is the same guy that wanted 90,000 people at a football game during a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 people and infected over 9 million. Mullen was one of those 9 million.

I understand that the fight was the result of a late hit on their star quarterback, Kyle Trask, but there are ways to retaliate within the game without risking suspension for the biggest game of your season next week against fifth-ranked Georgia.

It’s something that the head coach of a major college football program should have instructed his players about before the game, in preparation for an opponent that you know you’ll beat, but I guess he was too busy coordinating his Halloween costume.

When you look at all that has transpired in this program over the last month, it seems clear that Mullen is not the leader that young men should be taking direction from.

But the fact of the matter is Florida the tenth-ranked team in the country and has a shot to win the SEC East, so none of what Mullen has done will matter until he starts losing consistently.

The audacity of Mullen to continue to be this clueless is what is baffling to so many people across the country.

If anything, he needs to tighten up, just so his program can tighten up.