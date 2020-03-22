Dan Snyder Finally Did Something Right. FedExField’s Parking Lot Will Become A COVID-19 Screening Site

We never thought we would be lauding Daniel Snyder, but here we are. Illustration : Getty, Eric Barrow

The headline isn’t a typo.

Washington’s NFL team has teamed up with local health departments to convert the team’s parking lot into a screening station for COVID-19.



It’s the first good decision made by team owner Dan Snyder in maybe…forever.



The team announced on Saturday, as the Maryland National Guard started setting up tents and handwashing stations on Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases globally surpassed the 300,000 mark on Sunday, as the virus has claimed more than 13,000 lives in total. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that the area’s number of cases was over 300, with 150 in Maryland, 116 in Virginia, and 72 in Washington D.C, as there are more than 30 ,000 cases across the country.



The irony of the situation is that the most ridiculed owner in sports has stepped up, with Washington becoming the first team to announce such a decision in these tragic and scary times. The man that is known for head-scratchingly giving Albert Haynesworth $100 million in 2009, blowing through 10 different coaches during his tenure which began in 1999, and once charged fans to attend training camp, is now a part of a possible solution to combat the increased spread of COVID-19.

I mean, this is the same guy who started a press conference two months ago by saying “Happy Thanksgiving.” So excuse us if we’re a little taken by this moment.

However, it’s time to give credit where credit is due, which is why Snyder should be applauded for his decision.

It will be interesting to see if other sports franchises follow Snyder’s lead. For instance, Philadelphia would be a great venue as the Sixers, Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles all share one huge parking lot in South Philly, as all three arenas (the Flyers and Sixers play in the Wells Fargo Center) are within walking distance from one another. Perhaps some stadiums could be used as makeshift health facilities in the future if hospitals are incapable of admitting more patients. For instance, the Sullivan Arena in Alaska has converted to an emergency facility for the homeless, while New York City’s Javits Center is expected to serve as one three sites that will become temporary hospitals.

But now that Snyder has finally decided to do the right thing, maybe his next move will be to finally get rid of the worst/most racist nickname and logo in sports.



No team should have a racist slur as its name.