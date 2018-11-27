Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

DeAndre Ayton is going to do many cool and impressive things over the course of his NBA career, but if he plays for 30 years he will never quite live down this moment, when Darren Collison turned him into a sack of dirt:

Goddamn. That is just a brutally clean ankle-destruction—no push-off or egregious carry or wet spot on the floor to aid the fall, nothing but Ayton’s treasonous center of gravity dragging him inexorably to the floor. The best thing about this is the agonizing slowness of Ayton’s topple. You can almost hear the splintering as the disembodied voices of off-screen lumberjacks yell TIMBERRRRRRRRR!!