De'Aaron Fox Not Playing In NBA 2K Tournament Makes This Thing Trash

De’Aaron Fox is the NBA’s premier gamer.
There’s no reason he shouldn’t have been the obvious favorite in the NBA’s makeshift “2K” tournament, but inexplicably he’s not even in the 16-player field.
National social-distancing mandates have led the NBA to try to create innovative forms of entertainment for their fans during this break in action. While the 10-day tournament is a resourceful idea, it’s trash without Fox’s gaming prowess.
Elite NBA players Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, who have both been cleared of COVID-19, along with 2020 All-Stars Devin Booker and Trae Young have accepted the challenge, with the $100,000 prize money going toward a charity combatting COVID-19.
The rest of the competitors include:
Derrick Jones Jr.
Montrezl Harrell
Domantas Sabonis
Michael Porter Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Harrison Barnes
Zach Lavine
Deandre Ayton
Andre Drummond
DeMarcus Cousins
Hassan Whiteside
Patrick Beverly
While the field seems intriguing, it makes no sense to not have the face of NBA gaming from a league-wide ”2K” tournament.
The Kings guard is arguably the most serious gamer in the league. He has his own twitch channel that is viewed by tens of thousands and showcases his ability to dominate in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” He held his own playing Black Ops 4 against a professional four-time Call of Duty champion. And has even said that he has seriously considered becoming a professional gamer himself ”at some point.”
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart called Fox the best Call of Duty player in the league.
While Fox is a gaming enthusiast, he is also one of gaming’s loudest critics. He ridiculed NBA 2K for its “trash” glitches earlier this month. I think he speaks for everyone who has ever tried to throw an outlet pass with a big man.
Fox’s presence in the NBA’s 2K challenge would have given the tourney some undeniable gaming talent and legitimacy. I could definitely see him “21 skunking” Durant and making him go into another emotional tweeting spree.
If the NBA truly snubbed Fox, the league shouldn’t have a say in any decision involving a PS4 or XBox ever again.
NBA, if we’re going to do this, let’s do this right.
Bring out the league’s best gamer and let’s see who is really about that action on the sticks.
