Subject: article idea!
From: Ian Power
To: tips@deadspin.com
what is everyone talking about with the new baseball and is there a new baseball
Subject: Tip for Deadspin
From: Terry Reardon
To: tips@deadspin.com
As a normal, educated person I was literally SHOCKED when reading an article written by Drew Magary at your site.
My God!! The language the man used was disgusting. It was NOT professional in any way and should not be available online for kids to be reading. It was vulgar, crude, rude and PATHETIC too. The daily language we all tend to use at times is not language fit for print unless we want to drag society down as well.
Drew Magary, you are educated. Use the English language properly and not with all your “in the gutter”, “hanging out with the guys” verbiage. It SUCKED, fella!!! I enjoy reading about the NFL. I am mature and do not even go to church. So I am NOT a Bible thumper and some nut with an umpteenth degree trying to tell you of words not one can even pronoun, BUT......have some decency when putting thoughts to words and writing. I quit reading the article on the Patriots you wrote because, quite frankly, I read two sentences with the wording you chose to you and STOPPED.
Never done that before when reading about playing football at any level. FYI I am not young, but older, living overseas, and keeping in touch with the US via the internet. Deadspin used to be a favorite location for interesting reading. NOT WITH YOU writing and using your language.
Personally, it sucks !!! I hope you use the same language with any kids you have and hear them use the language. But then with your level of social responsibility, it would not matter.
CLEAN UP YOUR ACT IF YOU HAVE ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND EDUCATION TO ENABLE YOU TO EARN MONEY WRITING ARTICLES.
Sincerely,
Terry Reardon
Northern Thailand
Subject: [no subject]
From: Daniel Kanelos
To: tips@deadspin.com
:::.. .the only way to the father is through JESUS right VOTE RTUMP2020
Subject: Donald Trump Is Not Going To Let This Hurricane Thing Go
From: Joseph Bankston
To: David Roth
Douchebag liberal cunts such as yourself won’t let it go either… You and your ilk are the roaches and maggots of this country...
Subject: [no subject]
From: Kenneth Byrd
To: Lauren Theisen
What an asshole you are pushing hatred
D. Breese is a hell of a good guy and if you are looking to make him look bad you will never do so. You will just make yourself look like an Asshole that you are.
Subject: Article about Drew Brees/ Focus on the Family
From: James Fullerton
To: Lauren Theisen
We’d be better off if you stuck with sports. Bigotry works all directions. Enjoy the day.
“fullyjimmerton” (Jim Fullerton)
Subject: THE LBGT ARMY.
From: Jon Fast
To: Lauren Theisen
Wow, you are a proud member of the army aren’t you. Gee, guess we can’t have a different view or we are homophobes.
Nothings else to do but trash a man for his beliefs. How very pathetic of you, but then I would expect nothing less from a member of the army.
Subject: Drew Brees article
From: Bart Roberson
To: Lauren Theisen
So I believe a family should be man and wife. That is my belief. What others believe is there right. I also have the freedom to share my belief just as a gay person as the right to share their beliefs. If that makes me a bigot then those gays that are intolerant towards my opinion are also a bigot. Why can’t we have opposing opinions without calling people a bigot. It appears you are intolerant of Drew Brees and Focus on the Family neither of which I know much about so would you call yourself a bigot?
Bigot-a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions.
Sent from my iPhone
Subject: Roger Federer
From: Gary Robbins
To: Luis Paez-Pumar
Luis,
You ass hole, how dare you disrespect one of the greatest tennis players in history because he happened to have an injury during a tennis match.
I have been watching Roger since he came on the scene and demolished some of the earlier greats like Sampras, Agasi, and others.
Did you rag on those guys when they lost?
McEnroe, who is also a great player in his time, would never make such a comment as you made. (“dog shit”), really!!
The fact that he didn’t quit, and showed respect to his opponent, and the crowd, who truly love him, speaks volumes of his character.
Naturally, as a so called reporter, you only look at the negative and not the positive.
You could have written about how Roger stayed to finish in spite of an injury.
Unlike Jokavic, who also retired. Did you write about him in the negative?
Players go out often because of injuries, or they are just having a bad day.
Do you also rag on them?
I don’t know who requested you write the article, but I hope they hold you responsible for being a shit head human bean, and they fire your ass.
Karen R.
Subject: [no subject]
From: nene3279
To: Luis Paez-Pumar
How dare you write such a nasty article about Roger Federer he is a hero in everybody’s eyes and you call him dog shit who do you think you are you ugly ugly asshole
Subject: Federer article
From: Mike Gotcher
To: Luis Paez-Pumar
What a crappy article you wrote about the greatest player of all time. The guy is 38 playing kids and beating most of them most of the time. I dare to say Federer could literally beat you at love playing from a wheelchair. Show the respect he’s earned instead if a 3 day old dogshit fucked up disrepectful commentary. BTW.. you suck at journalism.
Subject: [no subject]
From: Rick Azar
To: Luis Paez-Pumar
Nice work L. The Federer article. While Federer has achieved the highest place in his sport, in finances and sponsorships and in crowd favor, all this not without reason, you will remain writing for “ classic” publishers like Deadspin....because my Latino friend, your goals are Venezuela...if you get my drift.....
Subject: [no subject]
From: Mark Leonard
To: Luis Paez-Pumar
You’re a fucking cunt to run your mouth about a legend. Fuck you bitch. You’re nothing without someone to talk about. Come see me.
Get Outlook for Android
Subject: Orioles
From: Keith Steinour
To: Chris Thompson
You suck too stop being so negative about my team dumb ass. This is all part of a rebuilding plan. Have fun this weekend with all of your democratic friends
Sent from my iPhone
Subject: you are a putz
From: Steven Moran
To: Chris Thompson
you liberal. ass hole trump is saving this country from people with low level IQ s like you. gfy
Subject: Subjective
From: Thomas Fifer
To: Chris Thompson
Try writing your articles subjectively. Would love to know how you got the article about the Miami player past your editor. You go beyond reporting in that piece. That’s not real journalism.
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
Subject: Ah, why be civil
From: Octavio Girbau
To: Chris Thompson
Go fuck yourself asshole.
Subject: Your story is very biased and opinionated as to your political views in this country people have a right to there opinions and who we choose to support it appears that you are the one supporting a player blindly.
From: lchurchman777
To: Chris Thompson
Sent from my T-Mobile 4G LTE Device
Subject: [no subject]
From: Mildbeef20
To: Chris Thompson
The best part about this is you’re the biggest PUTO in this situation here Chris Thompson... go get clicks some other way you fucking faggot
Subject: [no subject]
From: Stacy Sutherland
To: Chris Thompson
So far from what ive seen of you ,anywhere a man can insult you is fair game .your an asshole about everything and everyone .i hope jerry jones sends a couple of his hench men to kick your bitching little ass ..that would be poetic justice at its finest
Subject: DEAR 4TH ESTATE: THE FOLLOWING IS THE GERMINATING SEED OF A WHOLE DIMENSIONAL BLINDSIGHTED AREA, A HAZARDOUS ACCIDENT IN THE WAITING MAKING!!!IT IS THE HARBINGER AT THE GATES OF THE GUARDIAN ——AT THE GATES THAT KEEP HELL FROM ONCE AGAIN SEEPING AFTER 70 YEARS OF ACQUIESCENCE INTO OUR EPHEMERAL ETHERIAL WORLD, DEAR FORBES: OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA: JOIN ME IN A TRAINING SEMINAR TO ELECT THE DEMOCRATIC CORRECTION: DEFINITELY NEXT!!! DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT- OCCUPANT OF 1
From: smendlovitz3
To: Samer Kalaf
DEAR 4TH ESTATE:
THE FOLLOWING IS THE GERMINATING SEED OF A WHOLE DIMENSIONAL BLINDSIGHTED AREA,
A HAZARDOUS ACCIDENT IN THE WAITING
MAKING!!!
IT IS THE HARBINGER
AT THE GATES OF THE
GUARDIAN ——
AT THE GATES THAT KEEP
HELL FROM ONCE AGAIN
SEEPING
AFTER 70 YEARS OF ACQUIESCENCE
INTO OUR EPHEMERAL
ETHERIAL
WORLD,
DEAR DEADSPIN:
OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA:
JOIN ME IN A TRAINING SEMINAR TO ELECT THE DEMOCRATIC
CORRECTION:
DEFINITELY NEXT!!!
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT-
OCCUPANT OF 1600 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
BY ALL CREDIBLE RECENT STRAW[PRICE/WATERHOUSE?] POLLS
SIGNED:
“LET’S MAKE AMERICA HONOURABLE -HONEST AGAIN.” ——STEVEN
P.S.
1. MAKE HONEST ABE PROUD OF US AGAIN!!! [32 party emoji]
2. AMERICA, WAKE UP!!!
THE FREE-MASONS R AT
HAVE DECLARED WAR ON U!!!
DON’T IGNORE——
THIS IS NO JOKE—-
THEY WILL NOT HARBOUR OR ENTERTAIN ANY PRISONERS!!!
WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE AND ELECT A COMPETENT LEADER-LEADERS THAT R UP TO THESE NEW EXIGENCIES, CRITERIA FOR SURVIVAL IN A BRAVE NEW WORLD ALDOUS HUXLEY ONLY HINTED-INTIMATED
——WITH THE ORWELLIAN NIGHTMARE 100 YEARS IN THE MAKING!!!
WAKE!!!
Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone
