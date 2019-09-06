Photo: Topical Press Agency (Getty)

Subject: article idea!

From: Ian Power To: tips@deadspin.com what is everyone talking about with the new baseball and is there a new baseball

Subject: Tip for Deadspin

From: Terry Reardon To: tips@deadspin.com As a normal, educated person I was literally SHOCKED when reading an article written by Drew Magary at your site. My God!! The language the man used was disgusting. It was NOT professional in any way and should not be available online for kids to be reading. It was vulgar, crude, rude and PATHETIC too. The daily language we all tend to use at times is not language fit for print unless we want to drag society down as well. Drew Magary, you are educated. Use the English language properly and not with all your “in the gutter”, “hanging out with the guys” verbiage. It SUCKED, fella!!! I enjoy reading about the NFL. I am mature and do not even go to church. So I am NOT a Bible thumper and some nut with an umpteenth degree trying to tell you of words not one can even pronoun, BUT......have some decency when putting thoughts to words and writing. I quit reading the article on the Patriots you wrote because, quite frankly, I read two sentences with the wording you chose to you and STOPPED. Never done that before when reading about playing football at any level. FYI I am not young, but older, living overseas, and keeping in touch with the US via the internet. Deadspin used to be a favorite location for interesting reading. NOT WITH YOU writing and using your language. Personally, it sucks !!! I hope you use the same language with any kids you have and hear them use the language. But then with your level of social responsibility, it would not matter. CLEAN UP YOUR ACT IF YOU HAVE ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND EDUCATION TO ENABLE YOU TO EARN MONEY WRITING ARTICLES. Sincerely, Terry Reardon

Northern Thailand

Subject: [no subject]

From: Daniel Kanelos To: tips@deadspin.com :::.. .the only way to the father is through JESUS right VOTE RTUMP2020

Subject: Donald Trump Is Not Going To Let This Hurricane Thing Go

From: Joseph Bankston To: David Roth Douchebag liberal cunts such as yourself won’t let it go either… You and your ilk are the roaches and maggots of this country...

Subject: [no subject]

From: Kenneth Byrd To: Lauren Theisen What an asshole you are pushing hatred D. Breese is a hell of a good guy and if you are looking to make him look bad you will never do so. You will just make yourself look like an Asshole that you are.

Subject: Article about Drew Brees/ Focus on the Family

From: James Fullerton To: Lauren Theisen We’d be better off if you stuck with sports. Bigotry works all directions. Enjoy the day. “fullyjimmerton” (Jim Fullerton)

Subject: THE LBGT ARMY.

From: Jon Fast To: Lauren Theisen Wow, you are a proud member of the army aren’t you. Gee, guess we can’t have a different view or we are homophobes. Nothings else to do but trash a man for his beliefs. How very pathetic of you, but then I would expect nothing less from a member of the army.

Subject: Drew Brees article

From: Bart Roberson To: Lauren Theisen So I believe a family should be man and wife. That is my belief. What others believe is there right. I also have the freedom to share my belief just as a gay person as the right to share their beliefs. If that makes me a bigot then those gays that are intolerant towards my opinion are also a bigot. Why can’t we have opposing opinions without calling people a bigot. It appears you are intolerant of Drew Brees and Focus on the Family neither of which I know much about so would you call yourself a bigot? Bigot-a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions. Sent from my iPhone

Subject: Roger Federer

From: Gary Robbins To: Luis Paez-Pumar Luis, You ass hole, how dare you disrespect one of the greatest tennis players in history because he happened to have an injury during a tennis match. I have been watching Roger since he came on the scene and demolished some of the earlier greats like Sampras, Agasi, and others. Did you rag on those guys when they lost? McEnroe, who is also a great player in his time, would never make such a comment as you made. (“dog shit”), really!! The fact that he didn’t quit, and showed respect to his opponent, and the crowd, who truly love him, speaks volumes of his character. Naturally, as a so called reporter, you only look at the negative and not the positive. You could have written about how Roger stayed to finish in spite of an injury. Unlike Jokavic, who also retired. Did you write about him in the negative? Players go out often because of injuries, or they are just having a bad day. Do you also rag on them? I don’t know who requested you write the article, but I hope they hold you responsible for being a shit head human bean, and they fire your ass. Karen R.

Subject: [no subject]

From: nene3279 To: Luis Paez-Pumar How dare you write such a nasty article about Roger Federer he is a hero in everybody’s eyes and you call him dog shit who do you think you are you ugly ugly asshole

Subject: Federer article

From: Mike Gotcher To: Luis Paez-Pumar What a crappy article you wrote about the greatest player of all time. The guy is 38 playing kids and beating most of them most of the time. I dare to say Federer could literally beat you at love playing from a wheelchair. Show the respect he’s earned instead if a 3 day old dogshit fucked up disrepectful commentary. BTW.. you suck at journalism.

Subject: [no subject]

From: Rick Azar To: Luis Paez-Pumar Nice work L. The Federer article. While Federer has achieved the highest place in his sport, in finances and sponsorships and in crowd favor, all this not without reason, you will remain writing for “ classic” publishers like Deadspin....because my Latino friend, your goals are Venezuela...if you get my drift.....

Subject: [no subject]

From: Mark Leonard To: Luis Paez-Pumar You’re a fucking cunt to run your mouth about a legend. Fuck you bitch. You’re nothing without someone to talk about. Come see me. Get Outlook for Android

Subject: Orioles

From: Keith Steinour To: Chris Thompson You suck too stop being so negative about my team dumb ass. This is all part of a rebuilding plan. Have fun this weekend with all of your democratic friends Sent from my iPhone

Subject: you are a putz

From: Steven Moran To: Chris Thompson you liberal. ass hole trump is saving this country from people with low level IQ s like you. gfy

Subject: Subjective

From: Thomas Fifer To: Chris Thompson Try writing your articles subjectively. Would love to know how you got the article about the Miami player past your editor. You go beyond reporting in that piece. That’s not real journalism. Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Subject: Ah, why be civil

From: Octavio Girbau To: Chris Thompson Go fuck yourself asshole.

Subject: Your story is very biased and opinionated as to your political views in this country people have a right to there opinions and who we choose to support it appears that you are the one supporting a player blindly.

From: lchurchman777 To: Chris Thompson Sent from my T-Mobile 4G LTE Device

Subject: [no subject]

From: Mildbeef20 To: Chris Thompson The best part about this is you’re the biggest PUTO in this situation here Chris Thompson... go get clicks some other way you fucking faggot

Subject: [no subject]

From: Stacy Sutherland To: Chris Thompson So far from what ive seen of you ,anywhere a man can insult you is fair game .your an asshole about everything and everyone .i hope jerry jones sends a couple of his hench men to kick your bitching little ass ..that would be poetic justice at its finest

