Deadspin admires football players legs — you should, too

Check out the gams on Saquon Barkley. Image : AP

We’re in that really weird time of the annual football calendar where the only thing football fans can cling to for hope and promise of their beloved sport returning to their screens is pictures and videos of athletes working out in gym shorts. But I’m not judging. In particular, football fans seem to have a strange obsession with the legs of running backs. So, in a totally non-awkward and perfectly normal thing to do, I’m going to round up the offseason legs. Yeah. I’m doing that, I guess.

The first offseason member of the quad squad was new Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis, who stays in the NFC South after spending a year and a half with the Carolina Panthers. Davis checked in looking positively large. I’m pretty sure his quads have swallowed his kneecaps.

Fellow large human being A.J. Dillon was spotted at Green Bay Packers camp looking like a large human being next to fellow running back Aaron Jones. For reference, Jones, who looks like a high school junior varsity athlete standing next to Dillon, is 5-foot-9, 209 pounds. He’s not little. Dillon, on the other hand, is 6-foot, 247 pounds.

The former Cincinnati Bengal turned Tampa Bay Buccaneer Giovani Bernard, not exactly known for his size, joined the party with this little number. I’m pretty sure his quads have quads. I’m not saying that Bernard has a different number of leg muscles than the average human, but I’m also not saying that he doesn’t.

Dillon took things a step further, clarifying that he believes he has the biggest and strongest quads in the NFL, and that one of his quads is named “Quadfather,” while the other is named “Quadzilla.”

Let us not forget so soon, however, that there is only one Saquad Barkley.

