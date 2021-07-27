Deadspin fixes NBA free agency — Part 2: Shooting Guards

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green had a drop-off from the regular season to the playoffs, which isn’t uncommon, but worth noting ahead of the 34-year-old’s free agency. Green started in all 69 of his appearances during his lone regular season in Philadelphia, averaging 9.5 points and 1.3 steals on 41 / 41 / 78 splits. For what it’s worth, his box plus-minus was his best in two seasons (1.5), and his offensive rating was 114, tying his San Antonio Spurs mark from 2014-15, trailing only his 119 with the Toronto Raptors two seasons ago. In the playoffs, Green scored 7.0 points and recorded 1.1 steals while shooting 44 / 38 / 0 splits (he didn’t shoot a free throw in five playoff games).

That said, the three-time NBA Champion is a reliable 3-and-D veteran who has played 153 playoff games in his 12-year career. For 11 straight seasons, Green has played in at least four playoff games, and he’s averaged at least 20 postseason minutes per contest in each of the last 10. Sounds like the guy who’ll wind up on another contender for a two-year deal, give or take an option.

Who should try their hardest: The Sixers. Philadelphia should keep him. He’s the kind of player you’d want around Joel Embiid. While Ben Simmons is still his teammate, for now, you’ll still need shooters, especially if the centerpiece for your Simmons return begins at Damian Lillard. The Lakers, Bucks, Heat, Clippers, Nuggets, and nearly everyone who fancies themselves a contender, who needs reliable veteran shooting, also should be calling Green.

Who probably will call, but shouldn’t: Anyone who isn’t a contender. There’s really no need for a non-playoff and or rebuilding team to take Green, and unless he’s getting a stupidly large contract, why even consider it?