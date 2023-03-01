Hey - Deadspin has some new features

If you’re someone who reads Deadspin regularly (hi!), you’ll probably notice a big change this morning. When you hover over the sports categories at the top of the page, you now get a drop-down menu that allows you to click on specific leagues, conferences, and teams. Clicking on any of those categories will take you to a wealth of content about each team (or league, or conference). We hope this will make it a lot easier for you to find the content that you really care about. For example, if you’re a Bears fan, you can easily find all the latest news about Justin Fields and company, as well as all our pieces chronicling Aaron Rodgers’ chronic weirdness. That’s win-win !



So why are we doing this? Well, for one thing, we realize that we can’t cover all the sports news out there. Believe me, we’ve tried. And rather than having you do searching within the site for stories that are the most relevant to you and your fandom (or worse, using Google to search for “Deadpsin” and your favorite team), the new feature makes content about every team far more accessible.

We’ve also noticed that, on especially heavy days, some really worthwhile pieces scroll off the homepage relatively quickly, and that’s a shame. We want to make sure that all of our content is where you can easily access it — and the new dropdown menu will help with that tremendously. These new capabilities are part of our continuing commitment to our readers, an effort that’s consistent over the course of our history, going back to Deadspin’s launch in 2005.

And if you don’t care for the homepage and wish you could get all our stories chronologically, check out our latest page.