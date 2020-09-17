Deadspin Presents 'Heartbreak City,' to Make Fans Across North America Relive Their Worst Moments — Part 2: Two- & Three-Team Towns

3. San Francisco: 1962 World Series, Game 7

Bobby Richardson and Yanks celebrate. Photo : AP

The 1990 49ers were two-time defending Super Bowl champions, and started 10-0 before losing to the Rams in November. A week after that loss, the Niners hosted the Giants, scratching out a 7-3 win on Monday Night Football. So, they knew New York had a tough defense when Big Blue came back to the Bay for the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco had a good defense, too, maybe even better than the Joe Montana-led offense. And the Giants were without injured quarterback Phil Simms, leaving Jeff Hostetler to lead them. Expectedly, it turned out to be a defensive struggle, but Montana connected with John Taylor for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it a 13-6 game.

With the Giants down 13-9 and struggling for offense, Bill Parcells called a fake punt and Gary Reasons ran for a first down, setting up Matt Bahr’s fourth field goal of the game. It wound up coming down to one more field goal attempt at the gun, and Bahr nailed it, ending the 49ers’ dream of a three-peat.

But when it comes to the Giants breaking hearts in San Francisco, it’s of course baseball that’s the main culprit. In Game 6 of the 2002 World Series, Barry Bonds’ moonshot in the seventh inning gave San Francisco a 4-0 lead and should have been a dagger. The Giants even added another run in the seventh. But Scott Spiezio hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Darin Erstad led off the bottom of the eighth with another homer, and finally Troy Glaus doubled home the tying and eventual winning runs. The Giants did take a short-lived 1-0 lead in Game 7, but fell behind 4-1 on Garret Anderson’s bases-loaded double in the third inning and that was how it ended.

At the time, those last few outs were about as close as the Giants had come to winning a World Series since moving to San Francisco. About as close, because Game 7 in 1962 happened.

The Giants trailed 1-0 when Matty Alou led off the bottom of the ninth with a bunt single. After Ralph Terry struck out Felipe Alou and Chuck Hiller, Willie Mays doubled to right, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position. Willie McCovey hit a screaming line drive that would have been a series winner had it gone anywhere except for where it wound up, right in Bobby Richardson’s glove. More than half a century later, San Francisco still hasn’t matched that moment for heartache.