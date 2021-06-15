Deadspin presents: Madden old GOAT/young GOAT combos

Image : Twitter/EASporrts

On Monday, the NFL posted a video teasing a forthcoming announcement in regards to their Madden 22 cover. The social media post suggests that the announcement will be shared at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Twitter had been already widely speculating that the two goats symbolically reference Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, who played one another in this past Super Bowl and have individually graced separate Madden covers, Brady on Madden 18 and Mahomes on Madden 20. It’s a practice the Madden franchise adopted for the 2010 cover, which featured Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu, who faced off in the Super Bowl earlier that year as well.

Dov Kleiman reported that Brady and Mahomes were seen filming Madden content together in April. That would likely indicate that the two goats, one of which appears to be a baby goat, are on the cover.

Who are other senior goat and young goat combinations that would be worthy to dually cover this year’s Madden or a future installment? We wondered the same … here are some tandems.